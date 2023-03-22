Ed Sheeran Is Planning A Posthumous Album - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is already working on an album to be released after his death.

Sheeran revealed in a cover interview with Rolling Stone that he plans to put aside songs over the years to feature on an album of new music that will be released posthumously.

“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” he shared. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Ed worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on his upcoming album, – (Subtract), which will be released in May. The collaboration was so successful that they have already written a separate second album, which is currently being mixed.

He explained to the outlet that “it was very quickly seen that we were making two different things” so he took three tracks from Subtract that felt too joyous and they formed the basis of the second record.

Regarding a release strategy for the next one, he added, “I have no goals for the record. I just want to put it out.”

Subtract marks the end of his five-album mathematics era. He already has five more albums in mind using another set of symbols, but he declined to divulge his plan.

