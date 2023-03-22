 Ed Sheeran Is Planning A Posthumous Album - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Is Planning A Posthumous Album

by Music-News.com on March 23, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran is already working on an album to be released after his death.

Sheeran revealed in a cover interview with Rolling Stone that he plans to put aside songs over the years to feature on an album of new music that will be released posthumously.

“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” he shared. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Ed worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on his upcoming album, – (Subtract), which will be released in May. The collaboration was so successful that they have already written a separate second album, which is currently being mixed.

He explained to the outlet that “it was very quickly seen that we were making two different things” so he took three tracks from Subtract that felt too joyous and they formed the basis of the second record.

Regarding a release strategy for the next one, he added, “I have no goals for the record. I just want to put it out.”

Subtract marks the end of his five-album mathematics era. He already has five more albums in mind using another set of symbols, but he declined to divulge his plan.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan photo by Michelle Hunder
Dan Sultan Shares New Music ‘Won’t Give You That’ Co-Written With Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quartermain

Dan Sultan has a new song ‘Won’t Give You That’ co-written with Eskimo Joe’s Joel Quatermain.

8 hours ago
Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Premiere Spirit Cover ‘I Got A Line On You’

Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ recorded in Rio in 2015.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Miley Cyrus ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Is No 1

Miley Cyrus scores her third #1 Album this week as her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" debuts at the top of the ARIA Chart.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

4 days ago
Soul Movers Robot Girl
The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out

Check out the new song for The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’. In any other era this would be a Top 10 hit.

4 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Scores Chart Down In UK

Miley Cyrus scores the Official Chart Double as Endless Summer Vacation lands straight in at Number 1, her first chart-topping album in nearly 10 years, while Flowers secures a ninth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

6 days ago