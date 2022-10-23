 Ed Sheeran Is Shooting 10 Videos For New Album - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Is Shooting 10 Videos For New Album

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran will shoot up to ten music videos for his new album.

Sheeran is set to release his sixth studio album in 2023 and is planning to film a number of epic videos later this month to accompany the record.

Ed has been recording at his home studio in Suffolk and is planning to use the English countryside and seaside as backdrops for his work.

Ed Sheeran will film up to ten videos as part of one story and they are said to be amongst his most creative ever and will include him falling off a cliff and appearing as a monster.

Among the song titles for the new album are ‘Salt Water’, ‘Boat’ and ‘Dusty’ – which sees him making breakfast with his two-year-old daughter Lyra.

Ed – who shares Lyra and five-month-old daughter Jupiter with his wife Cherry Seaborn – will touch on his experiences of fatherhood with his new music.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Ed is really excited about his new material and can’t wait to put his imagination to the test with the help of his creative video team.

“Of course, becoming a father has been an astounding experience for him so he’s poured these thoughts into his lyrics, as well as many other ideas.

“It’s the first time he will have shot a series of videos as one story but he thinks it will be special.”

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed that he had been set to write a song for the James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ when Danny Boyle had been attached to direct the movie.

However, Cary Joji Fukunaga later came in behind the camera and Ed ended up being replaced by Billie Eilish.

Appearing on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, he said: “I was within a fucking gnat’s pube of doing one, but then they changed directors, changed scripts and that was it all done.

“I had started writing it. I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it.”

music-news.com

