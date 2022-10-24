Ed Sheeran Is Working On His Documentary - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is currently filming a documentary about his life.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Sheeran revealed that a camera crew has been following him on his Mathematics Tour for a documentary and he’s trying to weigh up what should be included in the project.

“We are shooting a documentary at the minute around my life and there was a big conversation about what do we include,” he shared. “As long as it’s honest and it links in with a theme of something that’s in a song – there is no point in putting something in if it’s detrimental to my life.

“It’s a very fine line, that’s why I live where I live (in Suffolk) and I don’t live in Los Angeles. My life as a celebrity is switched on when it needs to be switched on… but when I go home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can’t bring celebrity baggage into a pub in Suffolk, you just have to be yourself.”

Ed is married to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn and they have two daughters – Lyra, two, and Jupiter, five months.

During the interview, Sheeran explained that his family travels around the world with him on tour.

“They come with me, I have been on tour for the entire year,” he said. “We have been renting houses, so we lived in Dublin for a week, Limerick for a week, Frankfurt for a week. It is fun.”

Ed is currently on a break from his world tour, which will resume in February 2023 in New Zealand.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

