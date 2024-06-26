Ed Sheeran Joins Hozier At Pinkpop - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran was a special guest during Hozier’s set at Pinkpop festival.

Hozier introduced Ed to the stage as “one of the biggest artists on the planet” and said he was “so honoured” to get to share a stage with him before they launched into ‘Work Song’ from Hozier’s 2014 self-titled debut album.

He said onstage at the festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands: “For this next song, this is such a treat and I feel so, so honoured that I get to do this. This is going to be so much fun. I would like to invite to the stage one of the biggest artists on the planet. Aside from that and [being] an incredible songwriter but a wonderful person and a wonderful guy.”

Ed had already jumped onstage with nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit for a cover of The Who’s ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ at the music extravaganza.

Meanwhile, Hozier previously revealed he was blown away by how “fucking talented” Ariana Grande is.

In a video for ELLE, he said: “I love her music. I think she’s an excellent pop artist, I really do. I think she’s incredibly talented. I think every time I hear her sing, I’m reminded of just how fucking talented Ariana Grande is.”

