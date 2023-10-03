Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer for Fan Living Room Sessions - Noise11.com

Following the release of his new album Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran has dropped the trailer for his ‘Fan Living Room Sessions’ – 14 exclusive, intimate performances of each track from the album that Ed performed, and filmed, in fans’ houses. All 14 videos will go live at 6pm BST tonight below.

On Friday, Ed treated one of the 14 lucky fans, Kari, to an unforgettable surprise. Flying her to New York, he took over a digital billboard in Times Square for the premiere of the ‘American Town’ Living Room performance in which she features.

Autumn Variations tracklisting w/ Fan Living Room sessions:

1. Magical

2. England

3. Amazing

4. Plastic Bag

5. Blue

6. American Town

7. That’s On Me

8. Page

9. Midnight

10. Spring

11. Punchline

12. When Will I Be Alright

13. The Day I Was Born

14. Head > Heelsw

1. Magical (Live From Brantlie’s Living Room)

2. England (Live From Maynard’s Living Room)

3. Amazing (Live From Kia’s Living Room)

4. Plastic Bag (Live From Alex’s Living Room)

5. Blue (Live From Sarom’s Living Room)

6. American Town (Live From Kari’s Living Room)

7. That’s On Me (Live From Narine’s Living Room)

8. Page (Live From Deborah’s Living Room)

9. Midnight (Live From John’s Living Room)

10. Spring (Live From Emily’s Living Room)

11. Punchline (Live From Holly’s Living Room)

12. When Will I Be Alright (Live From Kristen’s Living Room)

13. The Day I Was Born (Live From Danielle’s Living Room)

14. Head > Heels (Live From Keira’s Living Room)

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

