Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer for Fan Living Room Sessions - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer for Fan Living Room Sessions

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2023

in News

Following the release of his new album Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran has dropped the trailer for his ‘Fan Living Room Sessions’ – 14 exclusive, intimate performances of each track from the album that Ed performed, and filmed, in fans’ houses. All 14 videos will go live at 6pm BST tonight below.

On Friday, Ed treated one of the 14 lucky fans, Kari, to an unforgettable surprise. Flying her to New York, he took over a digital billboard in Times Square for the premiere of the ‘American Town’ Living Room performance in which she features.

Autumn Variations tracklisting w/ Fan Living Room sessions:

1. Magical
2. England
3. Amazing
4. Plastic Bag
5. Blue
6. American Town
7. That’s On Me
8. Page
9. Midnight
10. Spring
11. Punchline
12. When Will I Be Alright
13. The Day I Was Born
14. Head > Heelsw

1. Magical (Live From Brantlie’s Living Room)
2. England (Live From Maynard’s Living Room)
3. Amazing (Live From Kia’s Living Room)
4. Plastic Bag (Live From Alex’s Living Room)
5. Blue (Live From Sarom’s Living Room)
6. American Town (Live From Kari’s Living Room)
7. That’s On Me (Live From Narine’s Living Room)
8. Page (Live From Deborah’s Living Room)
9. Midnight (Live From John’s Living Room)
10. Spring (Live From Emily’s Living Room)
11. Punchline (Live From Holly’s Living Room)

12. When Will I Be Alright (Live From Kristen’s Living Room)
13. The Day I Was Born (Live From Danielle’s Living Room)
14. Head > Heels (Live From Keira’s Living Room)

