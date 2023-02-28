Ed Sheeran Visits The Michael Gudinski Statue In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to his friend, the late Michael Gudinski, with a toast at Michael’s statue outside Rod Laver Arena, with Michael’s song Matt on Monday.

This Thursday 2 March will mark the second anniversary of the passing of Mushroom chief Michael Gudinski. Michael told Ed not long before he died that he should play in the round at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ed will be performing at the MCG on Michael’s anniversary as well as the following night.

Ed Sheeran wrote his song ‘Visiting Hours’ about Michael and premiered the song at the State Memorial Service for Michael at Rod Laver Arena on 24 March.

Ed’s song was later featured on his album ‘=’. The recorded version features backing vocals from Michael’s friends Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue.

Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to the Royal Melbourne Children’s Hospital in Melbourne today and performed for the patients.

