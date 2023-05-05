 Ed Sheeran Wins Marvin Gaye Court Case - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran Wins Marvin Gaye Court Case

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2023

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit song Thinking Out Loud.

In 2018, the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Let’s Get It On with Marvin Gaye, sued the Shape of You star for allegedly breaching copyright law, claiming he copied elements of the 1973 song while writing his 2014 ballad.

But following a trial at the Manhattan Federal Court, a jury decided on Thursday that the British singer-songwriter did not copy Let’s Get It On when composing his track following three hours of deliberations.

Sheeran has not yet commented on the victory.

Yet, according to ABC News, he hugged his lawyers when the verdict was announced.

Amid the trial, Sheeran threatened to quit making music if he lost the case.

“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” Ed said, reported Mail Online. “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

Representatives for the Townsend family have not commented on the decision.

music-news.com

