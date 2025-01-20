Edwyn Collins Premieres First Song Since 2019 ‘Knowledge’ - Noise11.com

Edwyn Collins, the former lead singer of 80s post-punk band Orange Juice, and who had a massive hit in 1994 with ‘A Girl Like You’ has a new song ‘Knowledge’.

Edwyn says, ‘Knowledge is something I think about. I used to be quite brainy, still am in a way. But knowledge is wisdom, combined with all the things you’ve learned. I think, I hope I’ve learned a lot.’

The ‘Knowledge’ video was shot between Christmas and New Year in Edwyn’s home village of Helmsdale and directed by Delbert Anthonio Wright, a talented young filmmaker whom Edwyn has known since he was a child.

‘Knowledge’ is the first taste of Collins’ 10th solo album ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’. His previous album ‘Badbea’ was released in 2019.

The album was recorded at Collins’ Clashnarrow Studio in Helmsdale, North East Scotland and was co-produced by Edwyn with Sean Read & Jake Hutton.

In 1994, Edywn Collins ‘A Girl Like You’ reached no 4 in the UK, no 6 in Australia and no 32 in the USA.

Orange Juice had three albums across 1982 to 1984. The song ‘Rip It Up’ was a no 8 hit in the UK in 1983.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Knowledge”

02 “Paper Planes”

03 “The Heart Is A Foolish Little Thing”

04 “The Mountains Are My Home”

05 “Strange Old World”

06 “Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation”

07 “Sounds as A Pound”

08 “The Bridge Hotel”

09 “A Little Sign”

10 “It Must Be Real”

11 “Rhythm Is My Own World”

‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’ is out 14 March 2025 via AED Records.

