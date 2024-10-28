Electric Fields To Release Live Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Electric Fields will release their 2023 performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra as a live album.

Electric Fields x Melbourne Symphony Orchestra ‘Live in Concert,’ is set for release Friday, December 6.

The duo said in a statement “ “Performing with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra was genuine bliss! Hearing out electronic music woven through those organic elements was like floating. We can’t wait for you to feel that!”

Electric Fields are vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross.. They represented Australia at Eurovision in Sweden in 2024. Electric Fields have played in Central Park and the Lincoln Center in New York City, the Australian Open, and the AFL Grand Final, as well as a standout performance for the Los Angeles AAA Gala Event.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

