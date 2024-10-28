 Electric Fields To Release Live Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Electric Fields Photo Credit Enzo Frinsini

Electric Fields Photo Credit Enzo Frinsini

Electric Fields To Release Live Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2024

in News

Electric Fields will release their 2023 performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra as a live album.

Electric Fields x Melbourne Symphony Orchestra ‘Live in Concert,’ is set for release Friday, December 6.

The duo said in a statement “ “Performing with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra was genuine bliss! Hearing out electronic music woven through those organic elements was like floating. We can’t wait for you to feel that!”

Electric Fields are vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross.. They represented Australia at Eurovision in Sweden in 2024. Electric Fields have played in Central Park and the Lincoln Center in New York City, the Australian Open, and the AFL Grand Final, as well as a standout performance for the Los Angeles AAA Gala Event.

