Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘Walkin’ and Talkin’ and Other Smash Hits’ - Noise11.com

It has been 20 years since the first Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed album ‘Walkin’ and Talkin’ and Other Smash Hits’ and a 20th anniversary 3CD expanded edition is on the way.

Eli tells Noise11.com, “The original album had 12 songs on it but we recorded 17 that day. There is going to be four bonus tracks from the original album, one I just didn’t think was good enough, and then a whole additional bonus disc and a session we did at a radio station, also in 2005. That’s where all the bonus tracks come from. There are more bonus tracks than original tracks”.

Eli says there wasn’t a lot of searching to find the extra songs. He had them around. “I have things pretty well organised. This is something I kept on a cassette tape. I keep what I can. I went back through stuff however long ago it was and found things I really thought sounded amazing. So I took it to my friend Kevin Blacker who remastered it. He made it sound as much to date as it could be. It was pretty raw sounding as it is. I was really excited to put it out and have it be part of this reissue.”

The bonus tracks were already pretty good quality. Eli did not have to go to the level of a “Peter Jackson reconstruction” to put them together. “It wasn’t that bad,” Eli said. “It sounds like it sounded. We didn’t do all that much. We just tidied it up a little bit”.

Watch the full Noise11 interview with Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed:

20 YEARS OF ELI PAPERBOY REED AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025 DATES

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE HARLEM GOSPEL TRAVELLERS* & THE MELTDOWN

Thursday, May 8 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne*

Friday, May 9 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine*

Saturday, May 10 – The Baso, Canberra*

Sunday, May 11 – Metro Theatre, Sydney*

Thursday, May 15 – Sunday, May 18 – Blues On Broadbeach, Gold Coast*

Tuesday, May 13 – Centro CBD, Wollongong

Tuesday, May 20 – Perth Blues Club @ The Charles Hotel, Perth

Thursday, May 22 – Freo Social, Fremantle

Friday, May 23 – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, May 24 – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff

Sunday, May 25 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

