Elizabeth Nichols Drops Heart-Wrenching New Single ‘Daughter' - Noise11.com

Country newcomer Elizabeth Nichols has delivered a gut-punch of a ballad with her brand-new single ‘Daughter’, out now through PULSE Records.

Nichols is fresh off the back of her debut EP Tough Love, which landed in June, and she’s keeping the momentum rolling with another track that feels both deeply personal and universal.

‘Daughter’ tells the story of heartbreak from a new angle – one where the narrator has moved past the pain but sees it coming full circle. The song imagines a cheating ex one day watching his own daughter go through the same kind of heartbreak he once caused. It’s a raw, vulnerable moment wrapped in an almost matter-of-fact delivery, showing Nichols’ ability to turn heavy emotions into songs that hit hard without the drama.

With lines like “I hate that she will have to be another notch in his belt, but maybe then you’ll finally feel the way I felt,” Nichols proves she can cut straight to the bone with honesty and grace.

Written with Joybeth Taylor and Jackson Foote, ‘Daughter’ is already blowing up on socials, drawing comparisons to early Taylor Swift and Reneé Rapp’s ‘Tummy Hurts’. The track has racked up more than 6.8 million views, 1 million+ engagements, and thousands of TikToks using the sound.

The release also comes with an official music video that leans into the song’s themes. Nichols is seen alongside young girls with matching blonde hair, representing cycles of heartbreak and healing. In a touching detail, Nichols wears a dress designed by her mum for the Father-Daughter Dance scene, adding another layer of meaning.

“Filming the video for ‘Daughter’ was extra special for me because I got to honour my mum,” Nichols said. “It really made the video feel even more personal.”

Produced by Jackson Foote, the track follows Nichols’ breakout hit ‘I Got A New One’, which Kelly Clarkson famously covered on her show, sending it to No.1 on the iTunes Country chart. Since then, Nichols has landed millions of streams, appeared on Spotify’s Viral Charts across multiple countries (including Australia), and was named Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month in June.

At just 22 years old, Nichols is quickly becoming one of country music’s most exciting new voices. With songs that are both sharp and relatable, she’s carving her own lane between the storytelling of traditional country and the fresh honesty of Gen Z pop.

‘Daughter’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)