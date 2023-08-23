Ella Hooper Christens Oh My Goddess! Tour After Final Small Town Temple Single - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper is heading back on the road for the ‘Oh My Goddess!’ tour marking the final single from her Small Town Temple album.

On the previous shows, “This song has been a clear crowd favourite,” Ella says. “It’s about geeing yourself up, slapping yourself on the back, accepting what you’re still working on and taking the plunge anyway.”

“It’s kind of the flip side of ‘Old News’, the very first single, which pondered similar themes from a less convinced, confident standpoint. ‘Oh My Goddess!’ is the results – a rallying cry! Not to sound too trite, but self-work works.”

“Releasing Oh My Goddess! feels like the perfect final chapter to the Small Town Temple story, which has been more colourful, busy and action packed than I could have imagined! And fittingly – so is this song! It’s an account of how the night is darkest before the dawn, and sometimes you’ve got to ‘go to goo’ to come out of the chrysalis stronger, clearer, more empowered and ready to rock,” Ella says.

Ella will complete the tour with Van Walker. “Van has been a friend and inspiration for 10 years or so … his songs have soundtracked many important moments in my life. It’s going to be so fun to team up for this tour and collaborate on one of my favourite songs of his, as a special b-side for this single. He is a genuine troubadour who makes a real mark on every stage he graces. I can’t wait to combine our powers for a duet set at each of these shows, our voices are so different but complimentary, and we get to show people the kind of thing we’ve been doing around campfires and after party couches for years, on stage!”

Ella started 2023 with the release of Small Town Temple in January. It’s been a very rewarding year,” she says. “Changing things up made it all feel fresh again. And I’ve realised that making music and playing it live for people is the best job in the world.”

SHOW FORMAT:

Van Walker

Ella Hooper – Duo

Ella Hooper and Van Walker – Trio

October 27 – Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Vic

October 28 – The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

November 3 – Royal Oak, Launceston, Tas

November 4 – Gnomon Room, Ulverston, Tas

November 5 – Longley Hotel, Longley, Tas

November 10 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, Vic

November 11 – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, Vic

November 17 – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, Vic

December 2 – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

December 3 – Sunshine Beach Surf Club, QLD

https://ellahoopermusic.com/events

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

