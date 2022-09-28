Ella Hooper Debuts New Song ‘Achilles Heel’ - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper is getting us closer to her new album with another new song ‘Achilles Heel’.

With ‘Achilles Heel’ we also have a title for Ella’s 2023 album. It shall be called ‘Small Town Temple’.

‘Achilles Heel’ comes off the back of the first taste of the album ‘Old News’.

Ella will also perform with her brother Jesse and Killing Heidi this weekend at Red Hot Summer at Rochford Winery in the Yarra Valley with Hunters & Collectors, The Angels, Chocolate Starfish, The Living End, Baby Animals and James Reyne.

ELLA HOOPER LIVE ON THE OLD NEWS SINGLE TOUR

Tickets on sale now – for more info head to www.ellahoopermusic.com

October

Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA – Angie Colman support

Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA – Angie Colman support

Sat 22 – Port Beach Fremantle (Railway Hotel) – WA – Angie Colman support

Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC – David Western support

Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC – David Western support

November

Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC – David Western support

Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC – David Western support

Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA – Tom Redwood support

Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA – Tom Redwood support

Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support

Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support

Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support

Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – NSW – Melody Pool support

Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW – Melody Pool support

Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW – Melody Pool support

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

