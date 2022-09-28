Ella Hooper Debuts New Song ‘Achilles Heel’ - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper is getting us closer to her new album with another new song ‘Achilles Heel’.
With ‘Achilles Heel’ we also have a title for Ella’s 2023 album. It shall be called ‘Small Town Temple’.
‘Achilles Heel’ comes off the back of the first taste of the album ‘Old News’.
Ella will also perform with her brother Jesse and Killing Heidi this weekend at Red Hot Summer at Rochford Winery in the Yarra Valley with Hunters & Collectors, The Angels, Chocolate Starfish, The Living End, Baby Animals and James Reyne.
ELLA HOOPER LIVE ON THE OLD NEWS SINGLE TOUR
Tickets on sale now – for more info head to www.ellahoopermusic.com
October
Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA – Angie Colman support
Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA – Angie Colman support
Sat 22 – Port Beach Fremantle (Railway Hotel) – WA – Angie Colman support
Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC – David Western support
Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC – David Western support
November
Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC – David Western support
Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC – David Western support
Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA – Tom Redwood support
Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA – Tom Redwood support
Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support
Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support
Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD – Gabriella Cohen support
Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – NSW – Melody Pool support
Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW – Melody Pool support
Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW – Melody Pool support
