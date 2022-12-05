Ella Hooper To Kick Off Small Town Temple Tour in January - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper will tour Small Town Temple from late January and all across February 2023.

Ella said, “Hitting the road with this record feels like light at the end of a long tunnel. Recording it was a powerful healing process but touring it – well that’s just a crazy amount of fun and release! It’s joy, it’s life…the crowds with their energy and enthusiasm make it so.

“On tour I relish the small but ‘extra’ things like selling unique merch – scented candles, enamel pins, but I’m most excited about the limited edition cloud coloured vinyl! Available for pre-order now! This item is a dream come true, it perfectly fits the Small Town Temple aesthetic.

“I am so proud of this record and the live band that’s behind me at the moment. It feels like the highlight of my solo career, so far!”

Ella recently appeared on the 7 Telethon in Perth.

CATCH ELLA HOOPER LIVE ON THE SMALL TOWN TEMPLE ALBUM TOUR

Sat Jan 28 Wonderland Spiegeltent, Barwon Heads

Thu Feb 2 Lizottes, Newcastle

Fri Feb 3 Lansdowne, Sydney

Sat Feb 4 Brass Monkey, Cronulla

Sat Feb 11 Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah – SOLD OUT

Sun Feb 12 Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek

Thu Feb 16 Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads

Fri Feb 17 Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Sun Feb 19 Malthouse Outdoor Stage, Melbourne

Fri Feb 24 Adelaide Fringe Festival

