Ella Hooper To Lead Gravy Day Christmas Choir 2022 - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper To Lead Gravy Day Christmas Choir 2022

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2022

in News

Ella Hooper will be carolling Wednesday night in Melbourne as she leads the Gravy Day Christmas Choir at Fed Square.

The flash-mob choir from Melbourne Indie Voices will perform Paul Kelly’s Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ in Fed Square from 7:30pm Wednesday 21 December.

The event is presented by the Victorian Government.

Paul Kelly originally released ‘How To Make Gravy’ in 1996. The main character is a prisoner writing a letter to his brother about missing the Christmas celebrations. The same character appears in Kelly’s songs ‘To Her Door’ and ‘Love Never Runs On Time’.

The song has been made into a movie to be released for the Christmas of 2023.

Ella Hooper will head out on her Small Town Temple Tour from January 28.

Get tickets and dates here

JAN 28 SAT
Small Town Temple Tour – Spiegeltent Barwon Heads @ 7:30pm
Barwon Heads, Australia

FEB 2 THU
Small Town Temple Tour – Newcastle @ 8:00pm
Lambton, Australia

FEB 3 FRI
Small Town Temple Tour – Sydney @ 8:00pm
Chippendale, Australia

FEB 4 SAT
Small Town Temple Tour – Cronulla @ 8:00pm
Cronulla, Australia

FEB 11 SAT
Small Town Temple Tour – Live at the Bundy @ 7:00pm
Bundalaguah, Australia

FEB 12 SUN
Small Town Temple Tour – Archie’s Creek @ 3:00pm
Archies Creek, Australia

FEB 16 THU
Small Town Temple Tour – Brunswick Heads @ 6:30pm
Brunswick Heads, Australia

FEB 17 FRI
Small Town Temple Tour – Brisbane @ 7:30pm
Fortitude Valley, Australia

FEB 19 SUN
Small Town Temple Tour – Southbank @ 7:30pm
Southbank, Australia

FEB 24 FRI
Small Town Temple Tour – Adelaide Fringe @ 8:00pm
Adelaide City Centre, Australia

