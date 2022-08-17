Ella Hooper To Start Spreading the ‘Old News’ Across Australia - Noise11.com

A week after Ella Hooper’s new news of ‘Old News’ she has new news again. Ella Hooper has revealed her new ‘Old News’ tour dates.

Ella Hooper said in a statement, “I can’t wait to embark on a run of tour dates across the country! It’s been so long since I’ve been able to release new music then hit the road and show it off! Playing live is something sacred to me, I like to give it my all. I’ve got a hot 5-piece band backing me to deliver the songs IRL, I can’t wait to see everyone again!”

Ella had her first success in Killing Heidi at age 17. 22 years on and not yet 40, Ella has become comfortable with her teenage origins. “For a long time, I felt awkward about my success, that I had to apologise for it,” Ella says. “Becoming a bit of an overnight success with Killing Heidi really presented its challenges. I’ve had a complicated relationship with my career, but I don’t feel hamstrung by that anymore.”

“I guess Old News is a message to myself,” she adds. “It’s okay to be ambitious and still have dreams.”

Tickets on sale 9am today – all times local

October

Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA

Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA

Sat 22 – Port Beach Fremantle (Railway Hotel) – WA

Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC

Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC

November

Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC

Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC

Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA

Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA

Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD

Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD

Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD

Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – QLD

Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW

Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW

