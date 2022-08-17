 Ella Hooper To Start Spreading the ‘Old News’ Across Australia - Noise11.com
Ella Hooper

Ella Hooper

Ella Hooper To Start Spreading the ‘Old News’ Across Australia

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2022

in News

A week after Ella Hooper’s new news of ‘Old News’ she has new news again. Ella Hooper has revealed her new ‘Old News’ tour dates.

Ella Hooper said in a statement, “I can’t wait to embark on a run of tour dates across the country! It’s been so long since I’ve been able to release new music then hit the road and show it off! Playing live is something sacred to me, I like to give it my all. I’ve got a hot 5-piece band backing me to deliver the songs IRL, I can’t wait to see everyone again!”

Ella had her first success in Killing Heidi at age 17. 22 years on and not yet 40, Ella has become comfortable with her teenage origins. “For a long time, I felt awkward about my success, that I had to apologise for it,” Ella says. “Becoming a bit of an overnight success with Killing Heidi really presented its challenges. I’ve had a complicated relationship with my career, but I don’t feel hamstrung by that anymore.”
“I guess Old News is a message to myself,” she adds. “It’s okay to be ambitious and still have dreams.”

Tickets on sale 9am today – all times local – for more info head to www.ellahoopermusic.com

October
Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA
Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA
Sat 22 – Port Beach Fremantle (Railway Hotel) – WA
Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC
Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC

November
Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC
Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC
Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA
Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA
Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD
Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD
Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD
Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – QLD
Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW
Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michelle Branch
The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney To Divorce Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney.

11 hours ago
Jason Singh Heavens Greatest Hits
Taxiride’s Jason Singh Creates New Show ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’

Taxiride singer and songwriter Jason Singh has put his own songs aside to perform the songs of the artists who inspired him. His new show is called ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’.

24 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift’s Short Film Is Eligible For An Oscar

Taylor Swift is officially eligible for an Oscar after her short film was screened during the Academy Awards' critical time window.

1 day ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Beyoncé Renaissance Spends Second Week At No 1

Beyoncé reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with RENAISSANCE.

4 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Compete In Marathon For Ukraine

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls have completed a triathlon to raise money for a Ukrainian LGBTQ+ charity.

August 10, 2022
Iggy Azalea, music news, Photo, Noise11
Iggy Azalea Is Back To Making Music

Iggy Azalea has revealed she is "coming back" to music.

August 10, 2022
Dave Leslie of Truck
Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act

Now that Baby Animals are on the road and Truck are in tow, guitarist Dave Leslie has one hell of a juggling act. Dave is the guitarist for both bands.

August 9, 2022