Ellen Foley Is Getting The Band Together For Another NYC Show - Noise11.com

Ellen Foley will perform again in New York City in October.

Ellen Foley and the Worried Men will perform at The Cutting Room on 32nd Street on 13 October.

At Ellen’s previous show at The Cutting Room she performed The Clash’s ‘Hitsville UK’ and her own ‘Torchlight’, from her second album ‘The Spirit of St Louis’, was written by Joe Strummer and Mick Jones of The Clash and featured The Clash as her backing band. ‘Hitsville UK’, originally from The Clash album ‘Sandinista’, featured Ellen on vocals with Mick Jones.

“I can’t promise you’ll see this exact dance move when I headline The Cutting Room in NYC on October 13, but I will have other surprises in my toolbox,” she said on social media.

Ellen made her name with Meat Loaf. She was the female voice of ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ but by the time it came to make a video she had moved on from Meat Loaf, so Karla DeVito appears in the video, miming Ellen’s vocal.

Ellen would have her own hit ‘We Belong To The Night’ in 1979. It reached no 15 in Australia.

Ellen’s latest album ‘Fighting Words’ (2021) features the song ‘Heaven Can Wait’, first recorded by Meat Loaf on ‘Bat Out Of Hell’.

The new album also contains the duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ with Karla DeVito, the singer who replaced Ellen in the ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light’ video all those years ago.

HEADLINER: Ellen Foley and the Worried Men

SUPPORT: There is no support act

VENUE: The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., NYC 10016

CROSS STREETS: Between Park Ave. & Madison Ave.

TELEPHONE NUMBER: 212-691-1900

WEBSITE: http://thecuttingroomnyc.com

EVENT DATE: October 13, 2022

SHOWTIME: 7:00 PM

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM

