 Ellen Foley Is Getting The Band Together For Another NYC Show - Noise11.com
Ellen Foley photo by Bruno Cornil

Ellen Foley photo by Bruno Cornil

Ellen Foley Is Getting The Band Together For Another NYC Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2022

in News

Ellen Foley will perform again in New York City in October.

Ellen Foley and the Worried Men will perform at The Cutting Room on 32nd Street on 13 October.

At Ellen’s previous show at The Cutting Room she performed The Clash’s ‘Hitsville UK’ and her own ‘Torchlight’, from her second album ‘The Spirit of St Louis’, was written by Joe Strummer and Mick Jones of The Clash and featured The Clash as her backing band. ‘Hitsville UK’, originally from The Clash album ‘Sandinista’, featured Ellen on vocals with Mick Jones.

“I can’t promise you’ll see this exact dance move when I headline The Cutting Room in NYC on October 13, but I will have other surprises in my toolbox,” she said on social media.

Ellen made her name with Meat Loaf. She was the female voice of ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ but by the time it came to make a video she had moved on from Meat Loaf, so Karla DeVito appears in the video, miming Ellen’s vocal.

Ellen would have her own hit ‘We Belong To The Night’ in 1979. It reached no 15 in Australia.

Ellen’s latest album ‘Fighting Words’ (2021) features the song ‘Heaven Can Wait’, first recorded by Meat Loaf on ‘Bat Out Of Hell’.

The new album also contains the duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ with Karla DeVito, the singer who replaced Ellen in the ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light’ video all those years ago.

HEADLINER: Ellen Foley and the Worried Men
SUPPORT: There is no support act
VENUE: The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., NYC 10016
CROSS STREETS: Between Park Ave. & Madison Ave.
TELEPHONE NUMBER: 212-691-1900
WEBSITE: http://thecuttingroomnyc.com
EVENT DATE: October 13, 2022
SHOWTIME: 7:00 PM
DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Janis Ian photo by Gerard Viveiros
Janis Ian Reveals She May Never Sing Again

Singer songwriter Janis Ian has revealed that her recent cancellations because of laryngitis are more serious than first thought and it will be months before she will know if she can ever sing again.

13 hours ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello To Play Sydney And Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows

Elvis Costello has added dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April when he is in the country for Bluesfest.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 15th March 2008 photo by Mandy Hall
Watch the Ozzy Osbourne Performance At The NFL

Ozzy Osbourne was the half-time entertainment at the NFL Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium last week.

1 day ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show

Gene Simmons’ son Nick made an appearance with Wolfmother at the KISS concert on the Gold Coast on 10 September.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Final UK Show To Stream On Disney+

Sir Elton John's final-ever US show will be live-streamed on Disney+.

3 days ago
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Roxy Music Rumoured For Glastonbury

Roxy Music are rumoured to be playing Glastonbury's legends slot in 2023.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting To Perform In Australia For A Day On The Green In February

Sting will return to Australia in February 2023 for shows for A Day On the Green.

4 days ago