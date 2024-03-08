 Elly-May Barnes Delivers Davey Lane Fuelled, Mark Lizotte Driven Song ‘No Good’ - Noise11.com
Elly-May Barnes Delivers Davey Lane Fuelled, Mark Lizotte Driven Song ‘No Good’

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2024

in News

Elly-May Barnes has premiered her new song ‘No Good’, an all out rocker in the family tradition, co-written with Davey lane of You Am I and produced, mixed and most instruments from her uncle Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel).

“No Good has a real place in my heart,” Elly-May says. “It’s fun to belt out and it was one of the first songs I tried to write years ago with one of my favourite people in the world, the sweetest man in rock n roll Davey Lane. The song is a short and not so sweet number about a super toxic person who has messed someone around and I believe the song makes it pretty clear in no uncertain terms that the relationship will not be continuing under any circumstances. Everyone knows that someone who is just no good. But it’s super fun and upbeat! It’s gotta be upbeat it’s all about finding and knowing your worth and standing up for yourself which can be a journey, but a journey worth celebrating!”

Davey Lane co-wrote ‘No Good’. “What I have always wanted is to get better at what I love, playing instruments, singing, writing and producing. I’ve known Elly-May for more than 18 years and the tunes are really a mark of the woman she is”. He continues, “She’s a woman of strength, courage and humility. With an unparalleled sense of humour to match. These songs stand completely independent from (yet proudly alongside) those of her not inconsiderable family legacy.”

‘No Good’ is the title track from Elly-May’s debut album, coming in April. The album will feature appearances from Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, Don Walker and Shane Nicholson.

‘No Good’ is streaming now, ‘No Good’ the album is out April 12, 2024.

