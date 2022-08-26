 Elton John and Britney Spears Duet 'Hold Me Closer' Premieres - Noise11.com
Elton John and Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2022

in News

The much talked about collaboration between Elton John and Britney Spears, ‘Hold Me Closer’, based on his song ‘Tiny Dancer’ has been released.

