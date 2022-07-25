 Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet - Noise11.com
Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet

by Music-News.com on July 26, 2022

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

Britney is said to have secretly met with Sir Elton and producer Andrew Watt at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to work on a new version of his 1971 classic song ‘Tiny Dancer’ and it will likely be released by Universal Music next month.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good.

“They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.

“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

Britney – whose 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end in November 2021 – has been hinting recently that she is thinking about getting back to work.

Earlier this month, Britney shared an Instagram video of herself singing a new version of her debut single ‘…Baby One More Time’.

She captioned the clip: “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”

The track will be Britney’s first official single since 2016’s ‘Slumber Party’, the video shoot for which she met her now-husband Sam Asghari.

According to the insider, Britney secured a “record-breaking deal” from Universal to record with Elton.

