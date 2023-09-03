 Elton John and Paul McCartney Remember Jimmy Buffett - Noise11.com
Elton John and Paul McCartney Remember Jimmy Buffett

Elton John and Paul McCartney are among the stars who paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett after the American singer’s death on Friday.

Buffett passed away aged 76, at his home in Sag Harbor, New York due to complications from merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Buffett rose to fame in the 1970s with his laid-back country rock and counted a number of music megastars as pals.

Elton remembered Buffett on his Instagram Story page, writing: “Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to (his wife) Jane and the family from (my husband) David (Furnish) and me.”

McCartney meanwhile, reminisced about going on holiday with the late rocker, who restringed his guitar restringed so the former Beatle could play it left-handed, before gifting him a specially made instrument.

“It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them,” the British star wrote on Twitter/X before describing Buffett’s act of kindness. “I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.”

He added: “He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it’. So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole.”

The Beach Boys star Brian Wilson also paid tribute to his fellow musician, as did U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a statement, America’s leader said, “A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another,” before praising his “witty, wistful songs”.

