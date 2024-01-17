 Elton John Earns A Rare EGOT - Noise11.com
Elton John Earns A Rare EGOT

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2024

Sir Elton John has become only the 19th person to win an Academy Award (Oscar), Grammy Award, Tony Award and now an Emmy Award (collectively called EGOT).

Elton picked up an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) this week for his ‘Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ event on Disney+.

Elton could not make the event but producers Ben Winston and David Furnish picked up the award.

Elton later posted to his socials:

We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.

Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) – my heartfelt thanks go out to the Academy and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team…

I want to express my deepest gratitude to Disney+, David Furnish, Luke Lloyd Davies, Ben Winston, and the entire Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment teams for your commitment to bring this to life.

A special acknowledgment goes to the exceptional band and the entire crew of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Your commitment and talent have always been the driving force that keeps our incredible fans entertained night after night.

Thank you to my incredible special guests Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and Kiki Dee plus Bernie Taupin for joining me on stage that special night.

Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years.
Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!

The full list of EGOTs:
• Richard Rodgers
• Helen Hayes
• Rita Moreno
• John Gielgud
• Audrey Hepburn
• Marvin Hamlisch
• Jonathan Tunick
• Mel Brooks
• Mike Nichols
• Whoopi Goldberg
• Scott Rudin
• Robert Lopez
• Andrew Lloyd Webber
• Tim Rice
• John Legend
• Alan Menken
• Jennifer Hudson
• Viola Davis
• Elton John

