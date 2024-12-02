Elton John Reveals He Has Lost His Sight - Noise11.com

Elton John has revealed that he is unable to see. Speaking at a gala performance of his new musical The Devil Wears Prada, for which he wrote the lyrics, he explained he couldn’t watch the show due to ongoing problems with his eyesight.

Elton told the audience: “As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it.”

He continued, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews. It’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight.”

John then thanked his husband, David Furnish, “who’s been my rock”.

In September, John revealed that a severe eye infection he contracted in July while on holiday in France had left him blind in his right eye and with “only limited vision” in his left.

The Devil Wears Prada has just opened in London’s West End. The Sunday night gala performance was staged to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The event was attended by famous faces from the fashion world, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is rumoured to have inspired the character of magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

In the musical, Priestly is played by US model and actor Vanessa Williams.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

