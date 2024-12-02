 Elton John Reveals He Has Lost His Sight - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Reveals He Has Lost His Sight

by Music-News.com on December 3, 2024

in News

Elton John has revealed that he is unable to see. Speaking at a gala performance of his new musical The Devil Wears Prada, for which he wrote the lyrics, he explained he couldn’t watch the show due to ongoing problems with his eyesight.

Elton told the audience: “As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it.”

He continued, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews. It’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight.”

John then thanked his husband, David Furnish, “who’s been my rock”.

In September, John revealed that a severe eye infection he contracted in July while on holiday in France had left him blind in his right eye and with “only limited vision” in his left.

The Devil Wears Prada has just opened in London’s West End. The Sunday night gala performance was staged to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The event was attended by famous faces from the fashion world, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is rumoured to have inspired the character of magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

In the musical, Priestly is played by US model and actor Vanessa Williams.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kiss in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The New KISS Video Of Last Ever Show

KISS have posted a 20 minute video recapped the band's last ever show.

11 hours ago
Stevie Young rhythm guitarist for AC/DC performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour.
AC/DC Announce First North American Tour In Nine Years

AC/DC have announced that they will be embarking on North American tour in 2025. The band have announced that they will be bringing their Power Up Tour to the U.S. next spring.

12 hours ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Headline Second Red Hot Summer For 2025

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers will return to Australia in 2025 for Red Hot Summer.

2 days ago
Mike Pinera of Blues Image and Iron Butterfly Dead at 76

Mike Pinera, the singer, guitarist and co-writer and Blues Image and then singer and guitarist for Iron Butterfly, has died in Florida at the age of 76.

2 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lemmy To Be Immortalised At Stringfellows London

Lemmy Kilmister will take up full-time residence at one of his favourite places to relax and socialize – Stringfellows Gentleman’s Club in London. It is a place which holds many Lemmy memories for friends and associates, as it became one of his favourite places to go after it opened in 1980.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Slams Greg Wallace For Bullying

Rod Stewart has slammed under-fire TV presenter Gregg Wallace - accusing him of "bullying" his wife.

5 days ago
Randy Bachman
Randy Bachman Recodes The Opening Chord of A Hard Days Night

Bachman Turner Overdrive legend Randy Bachman has decoded questionably the world’s most famous opening chord, the first chord The Beatles’ classic ‘A Hard Day’s Night’.

5 days ago