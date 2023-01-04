Elton John To Start His Australian and New Zealand Shows In Newcastle This Weekend - Noise11.com

Elton John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road show for Australia will kick off this Sunday in Newcastle.

Between 8 January and 28 January, Sir Elton will perform his last 10 Australian shows for Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

Dates are:

Australia:

8 and 10 January, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

13 and 14 January, Melbourne, AAMI Park

17 and 18 January, Sydney, Allianz Stadium

21 January, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

New Zealand:

24 January, Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium

27 and 28 January, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

Elton performed his last US show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on 20 November. The concert is now streaming by Disney+ for a limited time.

Elton John setlist from Dodger Stadium 20 November 2022.

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Have Mercy on the Criminal (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1971)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)

I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee) (single, 1976)

Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:

Cold Heart (with Dua Lipa and Pnau) (from The Lockdown Session, 2021)

Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

