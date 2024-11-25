 Elton John Updates His Vision Problems - Noise11.com
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Updates His Vision Problems

by Music-News.com on November 26, 2024

in News

Elton John has given an update on his vision problems. Elton has revealed that he can no longer see out of his right eye after suffering an eye infection this summer.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, Elton explained that his loss of sight has affected his ability to make music.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” Elton shared. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest.”

Elton John explained that while he has hope that his eyesight will improve, he is struggling to record new music.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK,” Elton told Robin. “But I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this (the interview), but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”

“We’re taking an initiative to try and make it better,” Elton John continued. “I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

During an appearance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last year, Elton teased that he was working on a new album.

Giving an update on the project on Monday, he admitted, “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything and I just have to get off my backside.”

Elton first opened up about his eye injury in September, telling Variety, “What’s happened with my eye has been very distressing.”

He continued, “Because I’m used to getting out in the morning, looking at all the newspapers, looking at the charts, looking at everything, how the world is doing creatively. And I’ve lost that for the time being.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Cold Chisel Return To Sidney Myer Music Bowl For First Time Since 2005

Cold Chisel brought their The Big 5-0 show to Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl for two nights on Friday and Saturday. It was the first time Chisel had performed at the Bowl since 2005.

1 day ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Broadway Musical Axed After One Week

Elton John's Broadway musical has been axed, less than one week after its launch.

4 days ago
Genesis The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ Turns 50

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’, the last Genesis album to feature Peter Gabriel, turned 50 this week.

5 days ago
Alice Cooper Muscle of Love
Alice Cooper Muscle of Love Gets The Expansion Treatment

Alice Cooper’s 1973 album ‘Muscle of Love’ has been expanded by Rhino.

5 days ago
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fleetwood Mac Doco In the Works From Apple

A "definitive" documentary about Fleetwood Mac is in development.

6 days ago
Ian Kenny and Jon Stevens
Noiseworks Drop A Few Surprises at One Electric Day

Noiseworks gave fans something a little different at One Electric Day in Werribee outside Melbourne on Sunday. For starters, there was a Chisel song with a special guest and a birthday surprise.

November 18, 2024
Tom Petty Long After Dark
Tom Petty Estate Share New Music Video for ‘Never Be You’

The estate of the late Tom Petty has released a music video for the previously unreleased ‘Never Be You’ from the newly expanded ‘Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition)’.

November 16, 2024