Elton John Updates His Vision Problems - Noise11.com

Elton John has given an update on his vision problems. Elton has revealed that he can no longer see out of his right eye after suffering an eye infection this summer.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, Elton explained that his loss of sight has affected his ability to make music.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” Elton shared. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest.”

Elton John explained that while he has hope that his eyesight will improve, he is struggling to record new music.

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK,” Elton told Robin. “But I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this (the interview), but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”

“We’re taking an initiative to try and make it better,” Elton John continued. “I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

During an appearance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last year, Elton teased that he was working on a new album.

Giving an update on the project on Monday, he admitted, “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything and I just have to get off my backside.”

Elton first opened up about his eye injury in September, telling Variety, “What’s happened with my eye has been very distressing.”

He continued, “Because I’m used to getting out in the morning, looking at all the newspapers, looking at the charts, looking at everything, how the world is doing creatively. And I’ve lost that for the time being.”

