Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and The Bluesfest 2023 Announcement - Noise11.com

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2022

in News

Bluesfest 2023 will return with its first full international and local line-up since 2019 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams just a few news on the list.

Festival Director Peter Noble is looking forward to what is looking like a return to a normal festival. “For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era.

“Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest Blues, Roots, Soul, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, World and Americana artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.

“We have our largest number of artists ever listed in our first Bluesfest artist announcement… check it out, there’s more than 40 of them. It is such a stunning list for every Bluesfester.

“More good news is we’ve made the call to NOT increase our ticket prices. As always there’s a large allocation of tickets so everyone can experience the whole musical enchilada we are proud to be bringing to our shores.

“A five-day season ticket at Bluesfest can be a life changing experience, and I promise you I will do my utmost best to present the greatest gathering of artists I can for our 34th Annual Bluesfest at Byron Events Farm over the Easter Long Weekend from April 6 – 10 next year.

“For those of you who’d prefer to ‘day trip’ or purchase a 3 day ‘long weekend’ ticket, we are currently working on scheduling the artists’ play dates, and we will be releasing these, as well as the 1 & 3-day tickets soon. Watch this space! It may just be a few short weeks away…

“To all Bluesfest fans, artists, suppliers, contractors, volunteers and to my dedicated team – thank you so much for your belief and your support. Together we’ve endured a few hard years. It’s time to get excited… time to come out and play, and to enjoy an experience like no other” .

Peter also says 2023 comes with improvements to the site. “Since last year we’ve invested over $500k upgrading and waterproofing the Bluesfest site. Both myself and my team are currently looking at every single aspect of the Bluesfest experience to ensure it’s of the highest quality possible”.

The 2023 Bluesfest line-up announcement is:

19-Twenty
The Barnestormers
Beth Hart [Exclusive]
The Black Sorrows
Bonnie Raitt
Buddy Guy
The Cat Empire
Chain
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Eric Gales [Exclusive]
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Gang Of Youths
Greensky Bluegrass [Exclusive]
Jackson Browne
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Joe Bonamassa [Exclusive]
Joe Camilleri Presents A Star-Studded Tribute To The Greats Of The Blues
Jon Stevens
Kaleo [Exclusive]
Keb’ Mo’
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
Larkin Poe
LP
Lucinda Williams
Marcus King
Mavis Staples
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Nikki Hill [Exclusive]
Robert Glasper
Rockwiz Live
The Soul Rebels & Friends With Special Guests Talib Kweli
Gza
Big Freedia
Southern Avenue [Exclusive]
Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Tash Sultana
Xavier Rudd

Bluesfest is 6 to 10 April 2023 in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

