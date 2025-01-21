 EMF To Perform In Australia For The First Time Since 1991 - Noise11.com
EMF To Perform In Australia For The First Time Since 1991

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2025

in News

EMF, best known for the 1990 hit ‘Unbelievable’ will return to Australia for the first time since 1991 in July and August 2025.

‘Unbelievable’ reached no 8 in Australia in 1990, no 3 in the UK and was a no 1 hit in America.

EMF had eight hits in the UK. In Australia ‘I Believe’ (1991) reached no 54 and ‘Children’ (1991) reached no 49. ‘I Believe’ was a top 10 hit in the UK.

EMF’s debut album ‘Schubert Dip’ reached no 3 in the UK, no 12 in the USA and no 44 in Australia.

EMF are from Cinderford, Gloucestershire, UK. They formed in 1989. The first chapter went thought to 1995. The band reformed in 2001and released the best of ‘Epsom Mad Funkers: The Best of EMF’.

In 2002, bass guitarist Zac Foley died bringing an end of chapter two of the band.

EMF reformed in 2007 but went back to hiatus in 2009. They reformed again in 2012.

In 2022 EMF released a fourth album ‘Go Go Sapiens’ followed by a fifth ‘The Beauty and the Chaos’ in 2024.

Gerrard Allman will tour for Australia.

Dates are:

July 30 Perth, Astor Theatre
1 August, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory
2 August, Adelaide, The Gov
3 August, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
7 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

