 Eminem Explains How To Rhyme ‘Orange’ To Anderson Cooper - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Explains How To Rhyme ‘Orange’ To Anderson Cooper

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2025

in News

Eminem has given CNN’s Anderson Cooper a lesson in how to bend words to the point you can even make something rhyme with the word “orange”.

The word “orange” is unique in that it (almost) has no rhyming words. Well, as it turns out there are actually two words that rhyme with the word orange: sporange, which is apparently a technical word for a spore sac, and Blorenge, a mountain in Wales. Interestingly enough, or perhaps not, the word “month” does not have a rhyming friend. So sad.

Eminem found a way to change that and told Anderson Cooper. “If you annunciate it and make it more than one syllable you could say ‘I put my orange four inch door hinge in storage and ate porridge with George’. You just have to figure out the science in breaking down words”.

Eminem told Cooper he thinking of rhymes all day long. “I actually drive myself insane with it,” he said.

Get a lesson in rhyme from Eminem here:

