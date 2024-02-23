 Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track - Noise11.com
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Emma Donovan Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2024

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

Emma said in a statement, “Til My Song is Done is both my new single and also the title track of my upcoming album. The lyrics ‘no rest til my voice is heard’ pretty much sums it up. I’ll neverstop singing until I can’t sing no more. I want to go down in history doing what I love doing; and that’s to sing. I sing for everyone and everything, my kids, my family, my community, my people. My songs are never done. I have a story to continue and finish.

“The song also sums up my life over the past few years as a working mother with young children. I think most hard-working mothers in the music industry can relate to the challenges we face; whether it be life on the road with our children or when we have to leave them to perform and tour. I have come to understand that my songs carry me forward and take me home too.

“It also acknowledges songwriters that have gone before. It feels like history is repeating itself because we are still singing about issues that are as relevant today in this country as they were back then. I wanted to acknowledge how tiring and hard this can be but how writing these lyrics gives me the strength to continue and to keep singing.”

‘Til My Song Is Done’ will be the fifth album for Emma Donovan (including three with The PutBacks) and comes 20 years after her debut ‘Changes’ in 2004. ‘Changes’ was also a solo album.

“I wanted to approach the album as a clean slate, but looking back at what makes me who I am,” Donovan explains. “I began by asking myself, who am I? Who is Emma Donovan? And what do I want to do? I want to be the deadly granddaughter, niece and daughter. Iwant to make my family proud.

“Til My Song is Done is honouring that legacy of our family country music ways.

“That’s exactly what this album is for me, like if they’re proud and they’re happy, if the family is honoured, that’s all I need to know. And mum would be proud.

“I know this album is just the start of continuing to stand strong not only for my daughters but for all the other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women working in the Australianmusic industry today.”

‘Til My Song Is Done’ has a few guests. It features Paul Kelly on ‘Sing Over You’ and Liz Stringer on ‘Change Is Coming’.

Emma Donovan Til My Song Is Done

‘Til My Song is Done’ Album Tracklisting
Released April 19, 2024

Change is Coming (ft. Liz Stringer)
Blak Nation
Lovin’ Looks Like
Til My Song is Done
I’ll Shine on You
Bringing All the Lovin’
Sing You Over (ft. Paul Kelly)
Liquid Gold
Spring Thing
Away
Yibaanga Gangaa (Sweet By & By)

