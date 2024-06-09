 Emma Donovan Refused Two Taxi Rides In Perth By Racist Drivers - Noise11.com
Emma Donovan Refused Two Taxi Rides In Perth By Racist Drivers

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2024

in News

One of Australia’s finest singer songwriters Emma Donovan found racism alive and well when she was refused by two cab drivers at Perth airport.

Emma posted picks of the licence plates of the two cabs, with Western Australia plates
TAXI 017 and TAXI 1727.

On her socials she wrote, “I have arrived at Perth Airport tonight
After an amazing CD Launch lastnight in Melbourne
Only to find 2 Drivers refusing me in the front of the line, 1 making a comment that he doesn’t like “My Kind”
I am absolutely fuming writing this in tears and anger
I will be reporting these guys somehow
The whole cab line arguing who would take me, no one wanting to
A kind fulla offered me a lift in his Car and took me to Vic Park
I know this wasn’t because of a short fare, I know this was Racism at its finest.”

Emma recently released her album ‘Til My Song Is Done’ to critical acclaim.

