Enrique Iglesias Cancels Show Due To Pneumonia - Noise11.com

Enrique Iglesias Cancels Show Due To Pneumonia

by Music-News.com on May 16, 2023

Enrique Iglesias has cancelled his Mexico City show after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

In a statement shared to his social media accounts on Saturday, the Hero singer announced that he had to pull out of headlining the two-day Tecate Emblema festival in Mexico City because he had contracted pneumonia.

“Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México,” Enrique wrote in Spanish, translated to English by Metro UK. “I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an aeroplane.”

Enrique’s statement concluded, “I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon.”

Organisers OCESA later confirmed that Danna Paola and members of the 90’s Pop Tour group would take over to fill Enrique’s slot, joining a Saturday bill that included The Chainsmokers, Melanie C, and One Republic.

Robbie Williams and KYGO headlined the festival’s Sunday celebrations, with other performances by Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, and Roisin Murphy.

