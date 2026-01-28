Enter Shikari Announce Australian Headline Tour With Grandson For May 2026 - Noise11.com

UK electronicore trailblazers return to Australia for a major national run, bringing their genre-defying live show to eight cities with special guest Grandson.

by Paul Cashmere

Enter Shikari will return to Australia in May 2026 for a full national headline tour, reaffirming the deep connection the UK band has built with local audiences over more than a decade of visits. The run will see the St Albans quartet take in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Frankston, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, joined on most dates by US artist Grandson.

Formed in 1999 and emerging under the Enter Shikari name in 2003, the band have spent over two decades reshaping the boundaries of heavy music. Built around the core partnership of vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Rory Clewlow, Enter Shikari became one of the first groups to successfully fuse post-hardcore intensity with electronic music forms including drum and bass, dubstep and trance. That hybrid approach helped define what later became known as electronicore, a space they have continued to evolve rather than repeat.

Australia has played a notable role in that journey. From early festival appearances through to repeated sold-out headline tours, Enter Shikari have established themselves as a reliable draw, particularly for audiences drawn to bands that combine volume with purpose. Their lyrics have consistently addressed climate change, political systems, social inequality and mental health, themes that have broadened their appeal beyond the confines of any single scene.

The 2026 tour follows the continued success of their seventh studio album, A Kiss For The Whole World, released in 2023. The record delivered the band their first UK Official Album Chart number one and capped a steady ascent that began with 2007’s Take To The Skies, an album that announced Enter Shikari as a disruptive force capable of headlining major festivals while retaining a fiercely independent mindset. Since then, releases including Common Dreads, A Flash Flood Of Colour, The Mindsweep, The Spark and Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible have each expanded their sonic and thematic scope.

Live performance remains central to the Enter Shikari identity. With thousands of shows behind them, including supports with The Prodigy and Linkin Park and headline slots at major European festivals, their concerts are designed as communal experiences rather than conventional rock shows. That reputation has only grown with time, particularly as newer material has added melodic depth to the band’s already formidable intensity.

Joining Enter Shikari on the Australian run is Grandson, who has quickly carved out his own space at the intersection of alternative rock, hip hop and electronic music. Emerging with the 2018 EP A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1, Grandson built a reputation for confrontational songwriting that tackles political unrest, gun violence and social anxiety without diluting its impact. His third studio album, Inertia, released in 2025, marked a darker and heavier turn, reinforcing his status as an artist unafraid to challenge both listeners and himself.

Grandson’s relationship with Australian audiences is already established, following a headline tour in early 2024 and a subsequent appearance at Good Things Festival later that year. His inclusion on the Enter Shikari tour aligns two acts who share a commitment to high-energy performance and direct engagement with the world around them.

The May 2026 dates are presented by Destroy All Lines, with demand expected to be strong given Enter Shikari’s history of rapid sell-outs in Australia. Artist, promoter and venue pre-sales precede the general on-sale, offering fans multiple opportunities to secure tickets ahead of the full public release.

For Enter Shikari, the Australian tour sits within a wider period of activity that has seen the band continue to document their live legacy while investing in grassroots music infrastructure through their Ambush Reality label and related initiatives. It is an approach that reflects the values embedded in their music since the beginning, community, independence and constant forward motion.

Enter Shikari Australian Headline Tour 2026 With Special Guests Grandson

Thursday 14 May, Fremantle, Metropolis

Saturday 16 May, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Sunday 17 May, Melbourne, Forum

Tuesday 19 May, Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Thursday 21 May, Newcastle, King St Bandroom

Friday 22 May, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 23 May, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 24 May, Coolum, Blackflag Brewing, Grandson Not Appearing

Artist pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday 29 January at 10am local time

Promoter and venue pre-sale tickets on sale Friday 30 January at 10am local time

General tickets on sale Monday 2 February at 10am local time

