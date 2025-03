Erykah Badu To Release First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

Erykah Badu is working on her first album in 15 years.

Erykah has revealed she’s been busy working on her follow-up to 2010’s ‘New Amerykah Part II: Return of the Ankh’, which will be produced by Eminem and Kendrick Lamar’s producer, The Alchemist.

Erykah explained that she views herself as a “performance artist”, opposed to a “recording artist” and focusing on her live shows is why there has been a considerable gap between her albums.

She told Billboard: “I tour eight months out of the year for the past 25 years. That’s what I do. I am a performance artist. I am not a recording artist. I come from the theatre.”

Performing for fans is like “therapy” for Badu.

She continued: “It’s the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling. The point where you become one living, breathing organism with people. That’s what I live for. It’s my therapy. And theirs, too. We’re in it together. And I like the idea that it happens only once.”

Last year, Badu made a guest appearance on Jamie xx’s track ‘F.U.’ on the deluxe vinyl edition of his LP ‘In Waves’.

In 2022, she featured on BTS star RM’s debut solo album ‘Indigo’ on the opening track, ‘Yun’.

