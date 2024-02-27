 Eternal Debut New Singer At First Gig In 10 Years - Noise11.com
Eternal Debut New Singer At First Gig In 10 Years

February 28, 2024

Eternal have recruited a new band member for their first shows in a decade.

The 90s girl group originally comprised Vernie and Easther Bennett, Kelle Bryan and Louise Redknapp, but the latter two will not be a part of their lineup at their comeback shows, with Christel Lakhdar unveiled as their replacement.

Christel told The Mirror: “I’ve been singing these songs since (I was) a young age and feel like pinching myself as I’m taking it all in.”

Vernie said: “Meeting Christel for the first time just felt right.

“She’s talented, accomplished and has such an amazing personality. She’s also strong vocally, so our harmonies will be taken to the next level. I think our music followers will love her just as much as we do.”

Easther added: “This new era is all about enjoying the moment.”

Their first show is set for May 3 at Birmingham’s NEC arena.

The girl group had a string of hits with ‘I Wanna Be The Only One’ with BeBe Winans in 1997, as well as ‘Stay’ and ‘Just A Step From Heaven’.

Louise quit in 1995 to pursue a solo album and had been open to a reunion in recent years.

They continued as a trio until, Kelle quit in 1998, and the siblings carried on as a duo until 2000.

In 2014, they reunited, sans Louise, for the ITV2 documentary ‘The Big Reunion’.

