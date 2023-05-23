Evanescence Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.
‘Fallen’ was released in 4 March 2003. It was a number one album in Australia and featured the hit ‘Bring Me To Life’.
EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIAN TOUR
CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF FALLEN
Performing Highlights From Fallen & Career Spanning Set
Tour Dates:
Thursday 24 August – Riverstage, Brisbane
Saturday 26 August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Monday 28 August – Aec Theatre, Adelaide
Wednesday 30 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 2 September – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth
General tickets on sale: Thursday 1 June @ 9am local time
Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com
