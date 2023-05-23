 Evanescence Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Amy Lee of Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Evanescence Australian Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2023

in News

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

‘Fallen’ was released in 4 March 2003. It was a number one album in Australia and featured the hit ‘Bring Me To Life’.

EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIAN TOUR
CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF FALLEN
Performing Highlights From Fallen & Career Spanning Set
Tour Dates:

Thursday 24 August – Riverstage, Brisbane
Saturday 26 August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Monday 28 August – Aec Theatre, Adelaide
Wednesday 30 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 2 September – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

General tickets on sale: Thursday 1 June @ 9am local time
Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com

