Evanescence Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

‘Fallen’ was released in 4 March 2003. It was a number one album in Australia and featured the hit ‘Bring Me To Life’.

EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIAN TOUR

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF FALLEN

Performing Highlights From Fallen & Career Spanning Set

Tour Dates:

Thursday 24 August – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday 26 August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 28 August – Aec Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 30 August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 2 September – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

General tickets on sale: Thursday 1 June @ 9am local time

Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com

