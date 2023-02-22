Everything But The Girl Premiere ‘Caution To The Wind’ - Noise11.com

Everything But The Girl have premiered their second new song in 21 years. ‘Caution To The Wind’ is the latest preview of the ‘Fuse’ album.
In January, Everything But The Girl’ announced their comeback after to decades with ‘Nothing Left To Lose’.
‘Fuse’, the 11th album for ‘Everything But The Girl’, was recorded in early 2021 but founding members Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt at home and in their studio in Bath, England.
‘Fuse’ will be released on April 23, 2023.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook