Everything But The Girl Premiere ‘Caution To The Wind’ - Noise11.com

Everything But The Girl photo by Edward Bishop supplied

Everything But The Girl Premiere ‘Caution To The Wind’

by Paul Cashmere on February 22, 2023

in News

Everything But The Girl have premiered their second new song in 21 years. ‘Caution To The Wind’ is the latest preview of the ‘Fuse’ album.

In January, Everything But The Girl’ announced their comeback after to decades with ‘Nothing Left To Lose’.

‘Fuse’, the 11th album for ‘Everything But The Girl’, was recorded in early 2021 but founding members Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt at home and in their studio in Bath, England.

‘Fuse’ will be released on April 23, 2023.

