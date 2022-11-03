 Everything But The Girl Reform For First Album In 24 Years - Noise11.com
Everything But The Girl Reform For First Album In 24 Years

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2022

in News

Ben Watt and Tracy Thorn have reformed Everything But The Girl and will release a new album early 2023.

Everything But The Girl signed up to Instagram for the announcement, stating “For our first post, we thought you’d like to know we’ve made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey x”

The last Everything But The Girl album was ‘Temperamental’ in 1999. The duo performed their final show at the Montreux Jazz Festival on 15 July 2000. Their biggest hit was ‘Missing’ in 1995.

