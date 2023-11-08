 Extra Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale In Australia on Friday - Noise11.com
Extra Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale In Australia on Friday

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2023

in News

Extra tickets to Taylor Swift in Australia have gone on sale following configurations of the venues.

Due to the demand, additional tickets including partially-obstructed side view tickets will be released with prices starting from $79.90 for the Sydney and Melbourne shows.

Limited tickets across all the Australian concert dates will be available from Friday 10 November at 10am for Sydney and 4pm for Melbourne at taylorswift.ticketek.com.au, until allocations are exhausted.

The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will kick off on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne and 23 February 2024 in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

Dates are:

Feb 16, 17, 18, Melbourne, MCG
Feb 23, 24, 25, 26, Sydney, Accord Stadium

