Fame and Flashdance Singer Irene Cara Dies At Age 63 - Noise11.com

American singer Irene Cara, best known for her hits ‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Out Here On My Own’, has died at age 63.

Irene Cara died at her home but her cause of death has so far not been announced.

Irene’s death was announced by her publicist Judith Moose who posted, This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Irene rose to fame with the movie ‘Fame’. Irene played the art of Coco Hernandez and sang the movie’s title song ‘Fame’ as well as the hit ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’.

The song ‘Flashdance … What A Feeling’ was a hit all over the world. The song was written by Giorgio Moroder but doesn’t not mention the word ‘Flashdance’ anywhere in the lyrics.

Cara won Grammy Awards in 1984 for Flashdance for Best Album of original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

She was also the first Hispanic to win an Oscar in a category other than acting with the Academy Award Award for Best Original Song for Flashdance and then two Golden Globes with Fame earning here Best Actress and Flashdance Best Original Song.

Irene then had two more hits, but non-movie related with ‘Why Me’ and ‘Breakdance’.

In the 90s Irene mostly worked as a backing singer and at one time was the backing singer for Lou Reed.

In 2006 Irene performed in Melbourne for the AFL Grand Final.

Irene died at her home in Largo, Florida.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

