Fame and Flashdance Singer Irene Cara Dies At Age 63 - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2022

American singer Irene Cara, best known for her hits ‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Out Here On My Own’, has died at age 63.

Irene Cara died at her home but her cause of death has so far not been announced.

Irene’s death was announced by her publicist Judith Moose who posted, This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

Irene rose to fame with the movie ‘Fame’. Irene played the art of Coco Hernandez and sang the movie’s title song ‘Fame’ as well as the hit ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’.

The song ‘Flashdance … What A Feeling’ was a hit all over the world. The song was written by Giorgio Moroder but doesn’t not mention the word ‘Flashdance’ anywhere in the lyrics.

Cara won Grammy Awards in 1984 for Flashdance for Best Album of original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

She was also the first Hispanic to win an Oscar in a category other than acting with the Academy Award Award for Best Original Song for Flashdance and then two Golden Globes with Fame earning here Best Actress and Flashdance Best Original Song.

Irene then had two more hits, but non-movie related with ‘Why Me’ and ‘Breakdance’.

In the 90s Irene mostly worked as a backing singer and at one time was the backing singer for Lou Reed.

In 2006 Irene performed in Melbourne for the AFL Grand Final.

Irene died at her home in Largo, Florida.

