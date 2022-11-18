Fatboy Slim To Return To Australia In 2023 - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim will return to Australia in April 2023 with dates for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.
Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) first charted in Australia as a member of The Housemartins in 1986.
Cook also holds the Guinness Book of Records entry for the most Top 40 hits under different names. His chart personas are:
• Arthur Chubb
• Asher D. Slim
• Biggie Slims
• Cheeky Boy
• Chemistry
• Chimp McGarvey
• Cook Da Bass
• Disque Attack
• DJ Delite (used in DJ Tools, e.g., acapellas, for Fatboy Slim singles)
• DJ Quentox (The Ox that Rocks)
• Drunk Soul Brother (Glastonbury 2004)
• The Feelgood Factor
• Grime Minister
• Hot Since 63
• Hobblefoot Hound
• Margret Scratcher
• Mighty Gus Poyetz
• Pierre Burner Down
• Sensateria
• Son of a Cheeky Boy
• Son of Wilmot
• Stomping Pondfrogs
• Sunny Side Up
• Yum Yum Head Food
Fatboy Slim dates are:
Friday 28 April
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 3 May
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 5 May
The Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 7 May
Burswood Park | Perth, WA
