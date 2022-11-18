 Fatboy Slim To Return To Australia In 2023 - Noise11.com
Fatboy Slim To Return To Australia In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2022

in News

Fatboy Slim will return to Australia in April 2023 with dates for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) first charted in Australia as a member of The Housemartins in 1986.

Cook also holds the Guinness Book of Records entry for the most Top 40 hits under different names. His chart personas are:

• Arthur Chubb
• Asher D. Slim
• Biggie Slims
• Cheeky Boy
• Chemistry
• Chimp McGarvey
• Cook Da Bass
• Disque Attack
• DJ Delite (used in DJ Tools, e.g., acapellas, for Fatboy Slim singles)
• DJ Quentox (The Ox that Rocks)
• Drunk Soul Brother (Glastonbury 2004)
• The Feelgood Factor
• Grime Minister
• Hot Since 63
• Hobblefoot Hound
• Margret Scratcher
• Mighty Gus Poyetz
• Pierre Burner Down
• Sensateria
• Son of a Cheeky Boy
• Son of Wilmot
• Stomping Pondfrogs
• Sunny Side Up
• Yum Yum Head Food

Fatboy Slim dates are:

Friday 28 April
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 3 May
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 5 May
The Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 7 May
Burswood Park | Perth, WA

