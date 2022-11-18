Fatboy Slim To Return To Australia In 2023 - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim will return to Australia in April 2023 with dates for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) first charted in Australia as a member of The Housemartins in 1986.

Cook also holds the Guinness Book of Records entry for the most Top 40 hits under different names. His chart personas are:

• Arthur Chubb

• Asher D. Slim

• Biggie Slims

• Cheeky Boy

• Chemistry

• Chimp McGarvey

• Cook Da Bass

• Disque Attack

• DJ Delite (used in DJ Tools, e.g., acapellas, for Fatboy Slim singles)

• DJ Quentox (The Ox that Rocks)

• Drunk Soul Brother (Glastonbury 2004)

• The Feelgood Factor

• Grime Minister

• Hot Since 63

• Hobblefoot Hound

• Margret Scratcher

• Mighty Gus Poyetz

• Pierre Burner Down

• Sensateria

• Son of a Cheeky Boy

• Son of Wilmot

• Stomping Pondfrogs

• Sunny Side Up

• Yum Yum Head Food

Fatboy Slim dates are:

Friday 28 April

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 3 May

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 5 May

The Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 7 May

Burswood Park | Perth, WA

