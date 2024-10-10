Fatboy Slim To Tour Australia For the Eighth Time in 2025 - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim is coming back to Australia in 2025 for his eighth tour and this one includes outdoor shows.
Fatboy Slim has toured Australia in 2023, 2020, 2018, 2012, 2009, 2001 and 1999.
Fun Fact: Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) didn’t have his first hit as Fatboy Slim in Australia. He had it as a member of The Housemartins with the single ‘Caravan of Love’ in 1986. Norman (Fatboy) was the bass player in the band.
Norman’s first Fatboy Slim hit in Australia was ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ (1998).
Fatboy Slim dates are:
Friday 14 March 2025
*Langley Park
Perth, WA
with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless
Saturday 15 March 2025
Centennial Vineyards
Bowral, NSW
with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless
Friday 21 March 2025
Peter Lehmann Wines
Barossa Valley, SA
with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless
Saturday 22 March 2025
Mt Duneed Estate
Geelong, VIC
with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless
Sunday 23 March 2025
Sirromet Wines
Mount Cotton, QLD
with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE