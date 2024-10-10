Fatboy Slim To Tour Australia For the Eighth Time in 2025 - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim is coming back to Australia in 2025 for his eighth tour and this one includes outdoor shows.

Fatboy Slim has toured Australia in 2023, 2020, 2018, 2012, 2009, 2001 and 1999.

Fun Fact: Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) didn’t have his first hit as Fatboy Slim in Australia. He had it as a member of The Housemartins with the single ‘Caravan of Love’ in 1986. Norman (Fatboy) was the bass player in the band.

Norman’s first Fatboy Slim hit in Australia was ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ (1998).

Fatboy Slim dates are:

Friday 14 March 2025

*Langley Park

Perth, WA

with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

Saturday 15 March 2025

Centennial Vineyards

Bowral, NSW

with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

Friday 21 March 2025

Peter Lehmann Wines

Barossa Valley, SA

with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

Saturday 22 March 2025

Mt Duneed Estate

Geelong, VIC

with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

Sunday 23 March 2025

Sirromet Wines

Mount Cotton, QLD

with special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless

