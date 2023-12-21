 Father of Metallica's Lars Ulrich Dies at Age 95 - Noise11.com
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Father of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Dies at Age 95

by Music-News.com on December 22, 2023

in News

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich is mourning the loss of his beloved father.

Torben Ulrich was 95 when he passed away and was a renowned writer, musician, filmmaker, and professional tennis player.

In a touching tribute, Lars wrote on Instagram alongside a series of portraits and magazine covers of his dad: “Torben Ulrich: 1928-2023

95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing….and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude.
Thank you endlessly!

I love you dad.”

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Torben worked as a journalist for Reuters and several jazz magazines in Denmark.

As a tennis player, he won the Stuttgart Open tournament in 1953 on red clay.

He also loved jazz and played the clarinet.

Torben notably formed the group Instead Of with cellist and composer Lori Goldston in 2005, who toured with Nirvana from 1993 to 1994 and plays on their live album ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’.

He appeared in two Jorgen Leth films, ‘Motion Picture’ (1969) and ‘Moments of Play’ (1986). And would go on to co-direct (with Gil de Kermadec) and appear in ‘The Ball and The Wall’ (1988).

Lars turns 60 on December 26 and recently admitted he doesn’t feel “old” thanks to his obsession with the gym and his Peloton exercise bike.

He told Metal Hammer magazine: “Surely there must be some mistake.

“When people turn 60, aren’t they supposed to feel old?

“I don’t feel very old. I feel in some perverse way younger and more clueless than ever. But it is what it is. I’m accepting of the things you can’t change.”

music-news.com

