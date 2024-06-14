Fenix TX Bass Player Adam Lewis Dies Aged 45 - Noise11.com

Adam Lewis, a founding member and bass player for Fenix TX, has died from pancreatic cancer at age 45.

Lewis was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Adam leaves hind his partner Adrieanne and children Lennon (10) and Sloane (7).

Fenix TX said in a statement, :We are heartbroken. There are no words that will do justice to the life Adam lived. A memorial fund has been created in his honor to care for the family he loved so dearly. We will do our best to honor his final wishes and make him proud. We love you Adam Lewis”.

On the Adam Lewis GoFund Me page is says:

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Adam Bryce Lewis, original founding member and bass player of pop-punk MCA/Drive-Thru recording artist Fenix TX. Adam passed away June 5, 2024, surrounded by his family and close friends, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Adam was born May 15, 1979, in Texas. He spent his early years in Houston where he met Damon De La Paz, William Salazar and Donnie Reyes, and formed Riverfenix, later re-named Fenix TX. The Fenix TX members then moved to Southern California to be closer to their management, MCA records, and the SoCal music scene. Chris Lewis joined the band shortly thereafter. Fenix TX recorded several albums including their self-titled 1999 release Fenix TX (which reached #3 on Billboard’s “Top Heatseekers” chart). Multiple hit singles across their albums included “All My Fault,” “Threesome,” “Speechless,” “Katie W,” and “Phoebe Cates” with videos for “All My Fault” and “Threesome” garnering airplay on MTV. “All My Fault” also reached #21 on the Billboard “Modern Rock Chart” after being integrated in the 2000 movie release of Jailbait. The early 2000’s also found Fenix TX opening for and performing with Blink-182, Bad Religion, New Found Glory, POD, Good Charlotte, RX Bandits, Unwritten Law, POD, Alien Ant Farm, Silverchair, The Ataris, and many others with stints on the Vans Warped Tour, and festivals in UK and Europe including Reading and Leeds, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park and Pukkelpop. While never losing his love for music, following the break-up of Fenix TX in 2002, Adam formed new bands Subrosa and later Ultra Violent Lights with Nick Faiella and Hayden Scott. Adam honed his skills as a professional and personal chef with multiple celebrity clients and co-founded a construction company with business partner Christian Ustarroz. Adam most recently worked with Felix Lighting’s owner as a property and construction manager and with longtime friend Les Borsai on blockchain endeavors. Adam and longtime members of Fenix TX, Damon De La Paz, Donnie Reyes, Chris Lewis and newly acquired singer, Scotty McLaughlin, re-formed to perform at the 2023 festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas, NV. A reunion tour was in the works with some select dates in September 2024, with co-headliner MEST. Fenix TX has cancelled their performances on these dates. A celebration of Adam’s life is in the works with information forthcoming. Adam is survived by his life partner, Adrieanne Guerrero, and their children, Lennon (10) and Sloane (7) Dona

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lewis’ family.

Fenix TX formed in Houston in 1995.

