Final Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale Today - Noise11.com

Final Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale Today

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Final tickets to the seven Taylor Swift shows starting this Friday in Melbourne will go on sale this afternoon.

The Taylor Swift The Eras tour will start in Melbourne this Friday and move to Sydney on Friday 23 February.

Tickets go on sale TODAY (Tuesday 13 February) at taylorswift.ticketek.com.au at 2pm AEDT for all Melbourne concerts and 4pm AEDT for all Sydney concerts, until allocations are exhausted.

Melbourne’s iconic MCG will notably host the largest concert of Taylor Swift’s career to date and her three concerts there will see her break the MCG’s record for the most tickets sold by one artist at the venue. Taylor will also be the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium, Sydney.

The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, presented by Crown, kick off this Friday 16 February in Melbourne and Friday 23 February in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

The shows are 16, 17 and 18 February in Melbourne and 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney.

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

