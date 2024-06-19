Fire Breaks Out At Taylor Swift House - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has been praised by a fellow singer for saving their lives in a house fire.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams was at Taylor’s home in the Tribeca area of New York when disaster struck at the beginning of the year.

The pair were enjoying dinner and numerous drinks when they heard something fall over in the chart superstar’s house – but this noise was dismissed as being caused by one of Taylor’s cats.

The duo continued drinking away and were later alarmed to discover a fire threatening to consume the kitchen in the early hours of the morning.

Recalling the terrifying moment, and Taylor’s swift action, Gracie told Billboard, “She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do.”

She added, “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Gracie supported Taylor during the 2023 dates of her ongoing Eras tour and will release her second album, titled The Secret of Us, later this month.

The record includes a track titled Us which features the vocals of Taylor – and the pair had just finished working on the track when the fire was discovered.

Gracie recalled the writing process for the song was spontaneous and seemingly effortless, saying, “Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast. So we ran to the piano and started writing this song … I used to fantasise about that kind of a thing as a kid.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

