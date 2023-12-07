 First Australian Coin With King Charles Was Spent On A Russell Morris Album At Songland Records - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

First Australian Coin With King Charles Was Spent On A Russell Morris Album At Songland Records

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2023

in News

The Royal Australian Mint has started circulation of the first coin to feature King Charles III and the first coin was spent a Songland Records in Canberra on the Russell Morris album ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’.

Songland Records owner and founder Brian ‘Frog’ Harris commented, “It’s history. The first ever coin with Charles III, spent on what will be another gold record, in a store that has always supported great music”.

Russell Morris said, “My friend Brian “Frog” Harris had the mint come down and spend the very first of King Charles III money on ….” and a picture of the article and his album.

The Royal Australian Mint is based in Canberra. Songland is in the Canberra suburb of Weston. Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon made the journey to Cooleman and Songland for the historic shop, and will donate the album for the Giving Tree.

Noise11.com

