RocKwiz To Go Live At The Gardens - Noise11.com

RocKwiz will be breathing in the fresh garden air when it is Live At The Gardens in Melbourne in November.

RocKwiz creator Brian Nankervis announced, “How exciting to be part of Live At The Gardens, on stage in Melbourne’s magnificent Royal Botanic Gardens. The RocKwiz team love playing new venues and from all reports, this is a wonderful addition to Melbourne’s music scene. The Gardens have always held a special magic for me … as a student I read Washington Square in one of the Rotundas, I learned lines for Let The Blood Run Free walking laps of the Ornamental Lake, saw Shakespeare productions there, took the children to see Wind In The Willows and regularly drop in for a Devonshire Tea at the cafe. I nearly had my frisbee confiscated when it landed amidst a group of tourists relaxing on rugs … I apologised and we had a few quick throws. To bring one of our big, bold, live RocKwiz shows to this sacred site is a real thrill. I look forward to making new, magical memories.”

RocKwiz co-host and everyone’s everyones favourite Gruber Julia Zemiro said, “The Botanic Gardens for me has always been a place of quiet reflection. A place bang in the middle of the city to escape to – whether it’s for walking, learning lines or working out a problem. So many times I’ve gone to the Gardens, kicked off my shoes and just laid down in the grass to recharge. So it will be a completely new, bold and exciting experience to rock the Botanic Gardens with RocKwiz. Shoes off!”

RocKwiz ‘Live In 25’ – Live At The Gardens | Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Friday 21 November

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Hosted by Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis

Featuring the RocKwiz OrKestra, surprise musical guests revealed on the night, and special guest WILSN opening the show with a full set with her 9-piece band

Tickets on sale Wednesday 2 July from Ticketmaster | Presales commencing Monday 30 June

All event and ticketing info: liveatthegardens.com.au

