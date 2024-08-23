First Beatles Performance Site To Be Given A Plaque - Noise11.com

The historic site of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best’s first performance as The Beatles is set to be honoured with a commemorative plaque from World Origin Site.

The unveiling ceremony which starts at 17:00, will be a large celebration with activities on all three floors, featuring live music, big surprises, and the unveiling itself at 18:00.

In August 1960 at The Jacaranda on Slater Street in Liverpool John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison played alongside Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best for their first performance under the name that was to make musical history, The Beatles.

The location of this historic performance has long been acknowledged by dedicated fans and music historians, yet it remains relatively unknown to the wider fan base. However, this is about to change. Tourists in Liverpool and visitors to Slater Street will soon be able to take a photo in front of the place where The Beatles truly began.

World Origin Site places plaques at pivotal locations where groundbreaking events shaped the modern world. Among its accredited sites are landmarks such as the first rocket launch, the Wright brothers’ inaugural powered flight, and the discovery of penicillin. The plaque at The Jacaranda marking The Beatles’ first performance will proudly join this esteemed company.

While still embracing its Beatles heritage, The Jacaranda now thrives as more than a simple tourist spot. It hosts live music every night, serving as a vital hub for grassroots performances and sustaining Liverpool’s musical heritage and future.

Dave McCabe, Frontman of The Zutons: “Grassroots music venues like The Jacaranda are so important because without them there’s no growth, there’s no education and there’s no real experience. They give you a chance to learn about what it is you love about music and find an answer as to why you wanted to do it in the first place.”

Martin Wilkie, Director of World Origin Site “We are here to help venues, museums and companies focus on the people, places and moments that have helped to make our modern world. We started by highlighting the laboratory in which Fleming discovered Penicillin, Kitty Hawk where the Wright Brothers proved man could fly and even The Isle of Wight where Marconi built the world’s first radio station. Without these discoveries and inventions the world might not have ever had The Beatles!’

Graham Stanley, Director of The Jacaranda – “We have always been proud of our Beatles heritage, but we haven’t had a clear way to explain it until now. Being awarded World Origin Site status is an amazing privilege for us. It probably wasn’t a big gig for the band; their name and reputation were really made during the Hamburg tour which began just days later. But our venue is where they adopted the most famous band name in history.”

Diane Glover, Marketing Manager at The Beatles Story – “Liverpool’s leading Beatles’ attraction, The Beatles Story are thrilled that the birthplace of Merseybeat, the legendary Jacaranda, is getting its due recognition with a green plaque. This hidden gem was where the band cut their teeth, and this award cements its place as a cornerstone of Liverpool’s musical heritage.”

