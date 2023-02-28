Flaming Lips To Tour ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots For 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The Flaming Lips will take the classic ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ album out on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

The tour will start in Charlotte on 8 May and finish in Bonner, Montana on August 25.

‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ was released on 16 July, 2002. It was the tenth studio album for the band.

The album reached no 50 in the USA, no 13 in the UK and no 62 in Australia. The next album ‘At War With The Mystics’ had a much more successful chart run.

The most recent album for The Flaming Lips was ‘American Head’ in 2020.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

