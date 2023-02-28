 Flaming Lips To Tour ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots For 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com
The Flaming Lips - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Flaming Lips - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Flaming Lips To Tour ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots For 20th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2023

in News

The Flaming Lips will take the classic ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ album out on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

The tour will start in Charlotte on 8 May and finish in Bonner, Montana on August 25.

‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ was released on 16 July, 2002. It was the tenth studio album for the band.

The album reached no 50 in the USA, no 13 in the UK and no 62 in Australia. The next album ‘At War With The Mystics’ had a much more successful chart run.

The most recent album for The Flaming Lips was ‘American Head’ in 2020.

