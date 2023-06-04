 Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Dates Announced - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters will tour Australia in November and December 2023 and then return for more shows in New Zealand in January 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE 
​via frontiertouring.com/foofighters
​Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 13 June
​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
​Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 15 June (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Wednesday 29 November
​HBF Park | Perth, WA
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
​Ticketmaster.com.au
​With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December
​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (1.30pm local time)
​Ticketek.com.au
​With special guests The Chats + Body Type

Monday 4 December
​AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)
​Ticketek.com.au
​With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 9 December
​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
​Ticketek.com.au
​With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Tuesday 12 December
​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (3pm local time)
​Ticketek.com.au
​With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 20 January 2024
​GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
​Ticketmaster.co.nz
​With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Wednesday 24 January 2024
​Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
​Axs.com.au

Saturday 27 January 2024
​Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
​Licensed All Ages
​On sale: Thursday 15 June (12pm local time)
​Ticketek.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg Postpones Hollywood Shows In Support Of Striking Writers

Snoop Dogg has postponed his two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl to stand in solidarity with striking writers.

2 days ago
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Late rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 days ago
Extreme
Extreme Premiere New Song ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’

Extreme have released another track from the upcoming ‘Six’ album ahead of the Australian tour with Living Colour.

4 days ago
Magic Dirt photo by Mitch Lowe
Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’

Magic Dirt released their second album ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in 1998. The album was recorded in 12 days at Birdland Studios and introduced Raul Sanchez to the band.

4 days ago
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Australian Tour – Here Is What To Expect

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will bring The World Tour to Australia in November.

4 days ago
The Superjesus To Premiere ‘Lights Put’ On June 16

The Superjesus will release more new music on June 16 with ‘Lights Out’ on the way and a tour set to go.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Shares New Song ‘Open The Door See What You Find’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared their latest tune, ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’.

4 days ago