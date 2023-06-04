Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will tour Australia in November and December 2023 and then return for more shows in New Zealand in January 2024.

Wednesday 29 November

​HBF Park | Perth, WA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)

​Ticketmaster.com.au

​With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December

​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (1.30pm local time)

​Ticketek.com.au

​With special guests The Chats + Body Type

​

Monday 4 December

​AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)

​Ticketek.com.au

​With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

​

Saturday 9 December

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)

​Ticketek.com.au

​With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

​

Tuesday 12 December

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (3pm local time)

​Ticketek.com.au

​With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 20 January 2024

​GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)

​Ticketmaster.co.nz

​With special guests ??? + Dick Move

​

Wednesday 24 January 2024

​Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)

​Axs.com.au

Saturday 27 January 2024

​Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Thursday 15 June (12pm local time)

​Ticketek.co.nz

